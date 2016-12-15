BRIEF-Hellaby provides HY 17 guidance; Advises shareholders not to accept Bapcor offer

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hellaby Holdings Ltd -
* Hellaby provides half year guidance and advises shareholders not to accept Bapcor offer
* Recommendation remains not to accept revised Bapcor takeover offer of $3.60 per share
* Sees HY 17 group net profit after tax (npat) expected to be between $38.5 and $39.5 million
* HY 2017 sales are expected to be between $383 and $388 million
* Forecast half year trading EBITDA & EBIT and group NPAT are all inclusive of footwear restructuring costs of about $2.7 million incurred over six month
* HY 17 trading EBITDA is expected to be between $18 and $19 million
* All figures in NZ$