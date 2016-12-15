FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Crown Resorts further reduces shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 10:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Resorts further reduces shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd

* Asx alert-further update on major initiatives-cwn.ax

* Entered into further agreements in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

* Following completion, sale to Melco and sale to public will generate net proceeds to crown resorts of approximately $1.9 billion

* New agreement reduce company's shareholding to 11.2% of mce shares with an economic hedge referencing just over 5.5% of mce shares

* Has entered into a series of cash-settled equity swaps referencing approximately 81.9 mln MCE shares

* Has entered into an underwriting agreement for sale of 40.9 million MCE shares for US$5.33 per MCE share

* Proceeds from sale to public will initially be used to reduce crown resorts' net debt position

* Intends to use proceeds to fund a special distribution of about $600 million and enable a share buy-back of about $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.