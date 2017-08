Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc :

* Change to company's fiscal year will not impact company's calendar year results for year ended December 31, 2016

* Amplify Snack Brands - board approved change in fiscal year end to a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on last saturday in dec

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc- change in fiscal year end effective beginning with fiscal year 2017 -sec filing