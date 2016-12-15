FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 10:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pharmerica entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp :

* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment, revolving commitments to revolving credit facility were increased by $60 million- sec filing

* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment amount by which commitments may be increased after initial closing was increased from $190 million to $200 million

* Says on Dec 9, co entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement previously entered into on september 17, 2014 Source text bit.ly/2hATA8V Further company coverage:

