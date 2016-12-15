BRIEF-Pharmerica entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp :

* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment, revolving commitments to revolving credit facility were increased by $60 million- sec filing

* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment amount by which commitments may be increased after initial closing was increased from $190 million to $200 million

* Says on Dec 9, co entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement previously entered into on september 17, 2014