Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp :

* LendingClub - Richard Southwick will oversee technology development and operations while company conducts a search for a new chief technology officer

* LendingClub - John Macilwaine informed co he intended to resign from his position as company's chief technology officer, effective January 19, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2hTDdDd Further company coverage: