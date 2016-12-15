Dec 15 Blue Bird Corp :

* Blue Bird - credit facility provided for under credit agreement consists of term loan facility in an aggregate initial principal amount of $160.0 million

* Blue Bird Corp - term loan facility and revolving credit facility each mature on December 12, 2021

* Blue Bird Corp - on December 12, entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Blue Bird Corp - credit facility also has a revolving credit facility with aggregate commitments of $75.0 million