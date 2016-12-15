BRIEF-Blue Bird reports refinancing of term loan and revolving credit facility
* Blue Bird Corp - refinancing expected to save company approximately $4 million in fiscal year 2017
Dec 15 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge - co's shareholders overwhelmingly approved required resolutions in connection with merger transaction between co and Spectra Energy Corp
* Enbridge- Of common shares of Enbridge voted, 99.42% of Enbridge shares voted in favour of issuance of Enbridge shares as consideration for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Recasts throughout, updates prices) SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Mexico's peso strengthened on Thursday after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate more than expected in a bid to ease pressure on the currency and slow inflation following the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump. The Banco de Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent, above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, taking it to its highest level si
NEW YORK, Dec 15 MetLife Inc expects higher U.S. interest rates to add $300 million to operating profits through 2019, the insurer said in a filing on Thursday.