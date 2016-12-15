BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics amends collaboration agreement with Morphosys AG for Novel Immunotherapeutic

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :

* Under terms of third amendment, Aptevo Research and Development will bear 75 pct of all development costs with respect to MOR209/es414

* Beyond January 1, 2019, Aptevo will bear 36 pct and Morphosys will bear 64 pct of such development costs

* Under revised termination rights, Morphosys can terminate agreement within one week following receipt, discussion of test results

* On December 12, 2016, Aptevo Research and Development entered into a third amendment to license and co-development agreement- sec filing

* Also, under terms of third amendment Morphosys will bear 25 pct of costs, during period from January 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017

* During period from july 1, 2017 through december 31, 2018, Aptevo Research and Development will bear 49 pct of development costs, Morphosys will bear 51 pct

* Under revised termination rights Morphosys can terminate collaboration agreement at any time during last two weeks of June 2017