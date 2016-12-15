Dec 15 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :
* Under terms of third amendment, Aptevo Research and
Development will bear 75 pct of all development costs with
respect to MOR209/es414
* Beyond January 1, 2019, Aptevo will bear 36 pct and
Morphosys will bear 64 pct of such development costs
* Under revised termination rights, Morphosys can terminate
agreement within one week following receipt, discussion of test
results
* On December 12, 2016, Aptevo Research and Development
entered into a third amendment to license and co-development
agreement- sec filing
* Also, under terms of third amendment Morphosys will bear
25 pct of costs, during period from January 1, 2017 through June
30, 2017
* During period from july 1, 2017 through december 31, 2018,
Aptevo Research and Development will bear 49 pct of development
costs, Morphosys will bear 51 pct
* Under revised termination rights Morphosys can terminate
collaboration agreement at any time during last two weeks of
June 2017
