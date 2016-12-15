FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Macri's reforms set stage for Argentina's economic revival
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 7:34 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Macri's reforms set stage for Argentina's economic revival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Macri's reforms set stage for Argentina's economic revival, but imbalances persist

* Moody's on Argentina says government has increased fiscal transparency, given central bank greater autonomy

* Moody's says for Argentina's provinces, rising federal transfers will provide relief from financial stress

* Moody's on Argentina says banks profitability will suffer and capital may decline as inflation declines and real funding costs rise

* Moody's on Argentina says government's tariff reforms will improve the operating efficiency of the electricity sector

* Moody's on Argentina - for banks, the expected economic recovery and market-friendly policies will create new lending opportunities Source text: (bit.ly/2gFYMGy) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.