8 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 7:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices

* Settlement will resolve a Qui Tam litigation pending in United States district court for eastern district of Wisconsin, 12-CV-366

* Agreement will not affect Allergan's ongoing business with any customers, including government

* Forest has agreed to enter into settlements with state medicaid programs in connection with same investigation

* Its indirect subsidiaries Forest Laboratories LLC and Forest Pharmaceuticals have reached a civil resolution with federal government

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Forest will pay a total of $38 million to federal government and any settling states to resolve all civil claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

