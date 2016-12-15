UPDATE 1-Rising rates seen hurting U.S. mortgage sector in 2017 -Freddie

(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 15 The U.S. mortgage industry will face a rough 2017 if home borrowing costs stay on their upward trajectory, chief economist Sean Becketti at mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.16 percent in the week ended Dec. 15, the highest since 4.19 percent in the week of Oct. 2, 2014, F