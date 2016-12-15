FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS of about $3.75
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 10:34 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS of about $3.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share of about $2.85

* Sees Q1 earnings per share of about $0.71, Q1 non gaap earnings per share of about $0.87

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect revenue and earnings per share to grow sequentially each quarter in 2017, with the largest sequential increase in Q4

* Says the targets provided do not reflect planned acquisition of Tubemogul, which is expected to close in december

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $7.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - affirmed total revenue and non gaap earnings per share compound annual growth rate targets for FY2015 through FY2018

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of about $3.75

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect to add approximately $225 million of net new digital media ARR in Q1

* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2017 total revenue of about $6.95 billion, represents approximately 21 pct year-over-year growth

* Adobe Systems Inc sees in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, targeting revenue of approximately $1.625 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.