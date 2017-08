Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co :

* Dow Chemical Co - move immediately accretive to cash flow

* Dow announces its intention to convert all series a convertible preferred stock into common stock

* Dow Chemical Co - effective date of conversion will be december 30, 2016

* Dow Chemical - holders of series a preferred stock will be entitled to receive 24.2010 shares of common stock for each share of preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: