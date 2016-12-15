FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-MoneyGram International says co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement
December 15, 2016 / 10:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-MoneyGram International says co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc :

* MoneyGram International -amendment also extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments of extending lenders from March 28, 2018 to Sept 28, 2019

* MoneyGram International Inc - On December 12, 2016, co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing

* Moneygram International Inc - amendment decreases aggregate revolving credit commitments from $150 million to $125 million from Dec 12, 2016 to March 27, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2h5OfFJ Further company coverage:

