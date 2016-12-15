FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Apple Inc board adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 10:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Apple Inc board adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Apple - changes include increasing availability of proxy access by limiting situations under which maximum number of proxy access candidates is reduced

* Apple Inc - on december 13, 2016, board of directors of apple inc. Adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws

* Apple - changes include that shareholders may re-nominate a proxy access candidate regardless of level of support received at annual meeting of shareholders

* Apple - changes include extending deadline by which nominating shareholders, proxy access candidates must provide information to co to 10 business days from 5

* Apple - narrowed scope of nominating shareholder's indemnification obligations to legal, regulatory violations arising out of actions, communications with co's shareholders Source text bit.ly/2hTmTTl Further company coverage:

