BRIEF-Apple Inc board adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Apple - changes include increasing availability of proxy access by limiting situations under which maximum number of proxy access candidates is reduced

* Apple Inc - on december 13, 2016, board of directors of apple inc. Adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws

* Apple - changes include that shareholders may re-nominate a proxy access candidate regardless of level of support received at annual meeting of shareholders

* Apple - changes include extending deadline by which nominating shareholders, proxy access candidates must provide information to co to 10 business days from 5

* Apple - narrowed scope of nominating shareholder's indemnification obligations to legal, regulatory violations arising out of actions, communications with co's shareholders