BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals says entered into commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- pursuant to agreement, company will purchase from CMC commercial supply of andexanet alfa- sec filing

* Portola Pharmaceuticals- pursuant to agreement, cmc will provide other services supporting co's regulatory applications in United States, European Union

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- under agreement, co is required to purchase a fixed number of batches of andexanet alfa from cmc from 2017 through 2018

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- on December 9, co entered into an amended and restated commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- company or CMC may also terminate agreement prior to February 15, 2017