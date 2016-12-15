FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals says entered into commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals says entered into commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- pursuant to agreement, company will purchase from CMC commercial supply of andexanet alfa- sec filing

* Portola Pharmaceuticals- pursuant to agreement, cmc will provide other services supporting co's regulatory applications in United States, European Union

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- under agreement, co is required to purchase a fixed number of batches of andexanet alfa from cmc from 2017 through 2018

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- on December 9, co entered into an amended and restated commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- company or CMC may also terminate agreement prior to February 15, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2gGKEgd Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
