8 months ago
December 15, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Axalta coating systems units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems - on december 15, 2016, co's units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement dated as of february 1, 2013- sec filing

* Says amendment extends maturity date of borrowers' term loans under credit agreement to february 1, 2023

* Axalta coating systems -amendment no. 4 provides for loans to be refinanced through incurrence of tranche of $1,545 million, tranche of eur 400 million of new term loans Source text bit.ly/2gGG5m1 Further company coverage:

