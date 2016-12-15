FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Aceto Corp comments on recent announcements impacting generic pharmaceuticals industry
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 11:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aceto Corp comments on recent announcements impacting generic pharmaceuticals industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp

* Commented today on recent announcements impacting generic pharmaceuticals industry

* Co has no reason to believe it is involved in reported matters or that any of its products are among products covered in these proceedings

* Remains confident in pending acquisition of products from Citron, looks forward to consummating transaction later this month or in early 2017

* State of Connecticut announced it and nineteen other states have filed a civil complaint against six generic drug manufacturers or suppliers

* Aceto is not acquiring Citron entity that is subject of DOJ investigation or civil complaint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.