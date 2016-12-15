BRIEF-Aceto Corp comments on recent announcements impacting generic pharmaceuticals industry

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp

* Commented today on recent announcements impacting generic pharmaceuticals industry

* Co has no reason to believe it is involved in reported matters or that any of its products are among products covered in these proceedings

* Remains confident in pending acquisition of products from Citron, looks forward to consummating transaction later this month or in early 2017

* State of Connecticut announced it and nineteen other states have filed a civil complaint against six generic drug manufacturers or suppliers

* Aceto is not acquiring Citron entity that is subject of DOJ investigation or civil complaint