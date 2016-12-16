FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mayne Pharma says multiple US states commenced legal proceedings against Mayne
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mayne Pharma says multiple US states commenced legal proceedings against Mayne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mayne Pharma Group Ltd -

* Multiple US states commenced legal proceedings in United States District Court Of Connecticut against number of US generic companies including Mayne

* Board continues to believe investigations and legal proceedings will not have a material impact on its future earnings

* US states allege co engaged in conduct in doxycycline hyclate delayed-release market with heritage pharmaceuticals that was anti- competitive

* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of investigation or legal proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

