BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 16 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd -
* Multiple US states commenced legal proceedings in United States District Court Of Connecticut against number of US generic companies including Mayne
* Board continues to believe investigations and legal proceedings will not have a material impact on its future earnings
* US states allege co engaged in conduct in doxycycline hyclate delayed-release market with heritage pharmaceuticals that was anti- competitive
* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of investigation or legal proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share