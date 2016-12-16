FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports fatal accident at Kittila mine
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 1:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports fatal accident at Kittila mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Agnico Eagle reports fatal accident at Kittila mine

* Agnico Eagle - accident occurred underground on level 325 of the mine, however, details and exact cause are not known at this time

* Agnico Eagle - investigation has been initiated and the company is working with the local authorities to determine the exact cause of the incident

* Agnico Eagle - fatal accident involving an employee of a local contractor has occurred at its Kittila mine in Northern Finland on December 15, 2016

* Agnico Eagle - Kittila's mine rescue team was immediately activated and emergency services personnel were called to the site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

