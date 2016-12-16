PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 16
Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
* Agnico Eagle reports fatal accident at Kittila mine
* Agnico Eagle - accident occurred underground on level 325 of the mine, however, details and exact cause are not known at this time
* Agnico Eagle - investigation has been initiated and the company is working with the local authorities to determine the exact cause of the incident
* Agnico Eagle - fatal accident involving an employee of a local contractor has occurred at its Kittila mine in Northern Finland on December 15, 2016
* Agnico Eagle - Kittila's mine rescue team was immediately activated and emergency services personnel were called to the site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share
* Global markets continue adjusting to prospect of higher US rates