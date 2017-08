Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mhm Metals Ltd

* Response to proposed takeover by mercantile investment company ltd

* Mhm metals- board notes there is no certainty that proposed offer will result in a formal offer or what terms of any such offer would be

* Mhm metals-board advises shareholders need not take any action until they and board have had an opportunity to consider a formal offer