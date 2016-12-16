FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Proximus launches project 'Fiber for Belgium'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Proximus Nv

* Proximus launches project 'Fiber for Belgium'

* Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.13 billion) in coming 10 years to accelerate roll-out of fiber in belgium

* Will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber

* Dense city areas will be fully fiberized, starting with progressive roll-out in 6 cities early 2017: Antwerp, Brussels, Charleroi, Ghent, Namur and Roeselare Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9585 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

