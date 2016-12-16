FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-DKSH Holding redefines responsibilities of executive board
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-DKSH Holding redefines responsibilities of executive board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* Redefines responsibilities of executive board

* On Dec. 15 DKSH board of directors, in close cooperation with designated CEO, Stefan Butz, and incumbent CEO and future chairman of board of directors, Joerg Wolle, redefined responsibilities within executive board

* Following general meeting of March 23, 2017, Stefan Butz will assume as CEO responsibility for entire operational business

* At same time Bruno Sidler will step down from his function as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, Martina Ludescher, Head Corporate Development, will assume newly created function of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.