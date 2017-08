Dec 16 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Trond Berger, CFO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 15 December 2016 10,000 b-shares in Schibsted asa at a price of nok 163.50

* After the transaction, Berger and close affiliates holds 4,293 A-shares and 28,455 B-shares in Schibsted ASA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)