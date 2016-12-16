BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings clarifies on article posted in Businessworld on Dec 15

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* Clarification on article entitled "Denr's Lopez cancels more ECCS" posted in Businessworld (internet edition) on dec 15

* "Inc thus intends to vigorously seek a reconsideration of this baseless and unlawful cancellation of ecc in due course"

* Inc has secured approval from MGB for its operating agreement with celestial nickel mining and exploration corporation

* "Inc has not violated any law or any condition in the grant of its ECC"