FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-National Australia Bank says about 60,000 migrant banking account details also sent to the wrong e-mail
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 5:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-National Australia Bank says about 60,000 migrant banking account details also sent to the wrong e-mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd :

* written to customers migrated to Australia,on accounts established via bank's migrant banking team while they resided overseas

* error does not impact customers who set up an account in Australia

* email included customer information such as a name, address, email address, bsb and account number - website

* notified and working with industry regulators, including office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC of error

* notified customers that email confirming their account had been established was also sent in error to incorrect email address

* says is reaching out to approximately 60,000 migrant banking customers to notify them about this error

* error caused by human error, identified following internal checks and as soon as co realised what had happened, co took action Source nab.co/2hBOCsJ Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.