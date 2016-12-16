FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Wolford H1 loss after tax widens to 8.45 million euros
December 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wolford H1 loss after tax widens to 8.45 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* H1 revenue 67.62 million euros ($70.64 million) versus 79.24 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT -8.24 million euros versus -0.28 million euros year ago

* H1 earnings after tax equaled -8.45 million euros compared to the prior year figure of -0.90 million euros

* It will be a challenge to attain the communicated business targets in the light of the company's revenue development in the first half of 2016/17

* Third quarter begins with slight upswing in revenues in november Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

