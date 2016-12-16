BRIEF-Honda Cars India to hike prices across models from Jan 2017

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India:

* To increase prices across models to be effective from January 2017

* Proposed price increase on all its models of upto 3 percent

* Due to increasing pressure on input costs,fluctuating exchange rates, co "forced" to consider increasing car prices across line-ups