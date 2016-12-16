FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Honda Cars India to hike prices across models from Jan 2017
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 16, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Honda Cars India to hike prices across models from Jan 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India:

* To increase prices across models to be effective from January 2017

* Says increased price will be effective from first week of January 2017

* Proposed price increase on all its models of upto 3 percent

* Due to increasing pressure on input costs,fluctuating exchange rates, co "forced" to consider increasing car prices across line-ups Source text for: [Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) today announced a proposed price increase on all its models of upto 3 percent. The revised prices will be effective from January 2017]

