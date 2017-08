BRIEF-North Media Newspapers buys five local Copenhagen newspapers

Dec 16 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* North Media Newspapers buys five local Copenhagen newspapers to enhance strategic focus on the metropolitan area

* North Media Newspapers will acquire publishing rights to Lokalavisen Frederiksberg, Lokalavisen Østerbro, Lokalavisen Vesterbro, Lokalavisen Valby and Lokalavisen Vanløse

* Acquisition has no bearing on Group's or North Media Newspapers' earnings expectations for 2016

* Purchase price is 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($692,986)

* Acquisition will take effect from Jan. 1, 2017

* Newspapers acquired are expected to generate revenue of about 12 million crowns in 2016

* Says newspapers have been acquired by way of a transfer of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3797 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)