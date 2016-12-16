FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on default in borrowings by units of co and co
December 16, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on default in borrowings by units of co and co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group

* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings that have fallen due owed by co's subsidiaries in prc is about rmb653.9 million

* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings fallen due owed by co and its units in hong kong is about hk$225.5 million

* Inside Information, Update On Financial Situation, First Delisting Stage And Resumption Conditions

* A subsidiary of company in prc was unable to repay certain borrowings of approximately rmb46.0 million

* "Company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other borrowings"

* Trading in shares of company will continue to be suspended until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

