BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd says qtrly net profit 62.1 mln rgt

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 62.1 million rgt vs 70.6 mln rgt ; qtrly revenue 1.45 bln rgt vs 1.43 bln rgt

* Directors expect the group to maintain its market share in the NFO business.

* Volatility of global economic environment, weaker consumer sentiments and rising costs continue to be challenging to business of group

* "Directors expect NFO business to be challenging for remaining quarters of financial year ending 30 april 2017"

* The board has declared a second interim single tier dividend of 4 sen per share

* Remain cautious of possible impact from brexit uncertainties on motor dealership segment for the remaining qtrs of fy2017