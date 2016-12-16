BRIEF-IP Group acquires UK EIS growth fund manager Parkwalk

Dec 16 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :

* Says IP Group Plc acquires Parkwalk, UK's largest EIS growth fund manager focused on university spin-outs

* Says has agreed to acquire Parkwalk Advisors Ltd for an initial consideration of 10 mln stg

* Says Parkwalk has raised over 100 mln stg to date with majority of funds coming from leading private wealth platforms

* Says Parkwalk will retain its existing investment team and investment decision-making independence post-acquisition