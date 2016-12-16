FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-IP Group acquires UK EIS growth fund manager Parkwalk
December 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IP Group acquires UK EIS growth fund manager Parkwalk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :

* Says IP Group Plc acquires Parkwalk, UK's largest EIS growth fund manager focused on university spin-outs

* Says has agreed to acquire Parkwalk Advisors Ltd for an initial consideration of 10 mln stg

* Says Parkwalk has raised over 100 mln stg to date with majority of funds coming from leading private wealth platforms

* Says Parkwalk will retain its existing investment team and investment decision-making independence post-acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

