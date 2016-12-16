FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror sees fall in Q4 print advertising revenue
December 16, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror sees fall in Q4 print advertising revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Says trading update

* Says board is confident that performance for year will be marginally ahead of expectations

* Sees net debt falling to around 35 mln stg by year end, significantly better than expectations

* Sees group revenue on a like for like basis is expected to fall by below 8 pct in Q4 compared to a decline of 9 pct in Q3 and a decline of 8 pct in first half

* Publishing revenue is expected to fall by 8 pct in final quarter with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 8 pct

* Says print advertising and circulation revenue is expected to fall by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively.

* Classified digital revenues continue to remain under pressure; expecting to deliver strong growth in digital display and transactional revenue of 18 pct

* Says legal costs, will be higher and this has caused us to increase provision for dealing with these historic matters by 11.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

