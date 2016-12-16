FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Octo technology announces Accenture's opening of public tender offer for shares of Octo Technology
December 16, 2016 / 7:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Octo technology announces Accenture's opening of public tender offer for shares of Octo Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Octo Technology SA :

* Announces accenture's opening of public tender offer for shares of octo technology for 22.5 euros($23.50) per share and 1.72 euros per warrant

* Friendly takeover bid initiated by Accenture for all OCTO Technology shares held directly or indirectly by Accenture, representing 52.6 pct of capital (on diluted basis)

* Tender, declared in conformity by the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is open from Dec 13, 2016 until Jan 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

