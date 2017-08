Dec 16 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc

* 122,492,644 ordinary shares were validly tendered

* 48,951,048 ordinary shares will be purchased at a price per ordinary share of 715 pence, for a total cost of £349,999,993.20