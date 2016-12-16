FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally finds Actavis UK has broken competition law
December 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally finds Actavis UK has broken competition law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.

* Actavis UK raised price of 10mg hydrocortisone tablets by over 12,000 pct compared to branded version of drug sold by a different co prior to April 2008

* Company also increased price of 20mg hydrocortisone tablets by nearly 9,500 pct compared to previous branded price Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

