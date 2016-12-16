UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16
Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 16 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.
* Actavis UK raised price of 10mg hydrocortisone tablets by over 12,000 pct compared to branded version of drug sold by a different co prior to April 2008
* Company also increased price of 20mg hydrocortisone tablets by nearly 9,500 pct compared to previous branded price Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut
* Says plant in Eisenach to make Mokka X successor as of 2019