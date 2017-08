Dec 16 (Reuters) - Obducat Ab :

* Signs letter of intent concerning a joint venture with Asian led player

* Negotiations are expected to be finalized during Q1 2017

* If joint venture is established intention is to place an order for five Sindre 400 NIL systems at a prelim value of 1 million euros each