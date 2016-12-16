FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Sons says Ratan Tata has no plans to step down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts at this point
December 16, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Sons says Ratan Tata has no plans to step down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts at this point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd

* Tata Sons -Ratan Tata, interim chairman, clarified that there are no plans for his stepping down from chairmanship of tata trusts at this point in time.

* Tata Sons - "Reference to media discussion with some trustees relate to process being put in place for leadership succession in trusts in future" Source text - (Further to news reports that have appeared in the media today, Mr. Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman, clarified that there are no plans for his stepping down from the chairmanship of the Tata Trusts at this point in time. The reference to the media discussion with some Trustees relate to the process being put in place for the leadership succession in the Trusts in the future, to enable an ordered and smooth transition of leadership.) Further company coverage:

