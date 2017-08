Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Completion of sale of Vodafone Thuis

* For an undisclosed sum

* confirmed completion of sale by Vodafone Libertel B.V. of its consumer fixed business to T-Mobile Netherlands Holding B.V.

* Merger between Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo is expected to complete at end of December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)