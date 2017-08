Dec 16 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co

* 11-month aggregate premium income of PICC property and casualty co is RMB281.14 billion

* Premiums income for PICC health insurance co from 1 January 2016 to 30 November 2016 is RMB23.31 billion

* Jan to nov aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Co Ltd is RMB101.69 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: