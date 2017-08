Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA :

* Says to pay FY 2016 interim dividend of 0.40 euro ($0.42)gross per share on Feb. 1, 2017

* To maintain dividend pay-out of 40-50 percent of consolidated profit Source text for Eikon:

