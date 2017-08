Dec 16 (Reuters) - Finansinspektionen:

* Says Swedbank Robur Fonder AB has reduced its stake in IAR Systems Group AB from 994,083 shares to 394,083 shares

* Swedbank Robur Fonder now holds 3.12 percent of I.A.R. Systems share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)