Dec 16 Spi Energy Co Ltd :
* SPI Energy Co., Ltd. acquired equity interest in 3.98 MW
solar projects in Japan
* acquired 50% equity interest in two solar projects in
Japan
* Says projects are expected to complete and connect to grid
by Q3 of 2018
* Located about 50 kms east of Tokyo in Chiba Prefecture,
each with capacity of 1.99 mw, are currently under construction
* Projects are eligible for feed-in-tariff for 20 years upon
completion and connection to grid
* Projects are under certain power purchase agreement with
Tokyo Electric Power Company
* Says company and EAG plans to sell its stakes in projects
to a third party by Q1 of 2017
