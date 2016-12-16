FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CCT Land updates on disposal of co's shares and convertible bonds by substantial shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - CCT Land Holdings Ltd

* announcement Regarding Disposal Of Shares And Convertible Bonds Of The Company By The Substantial Shareholder

* informed by substantial shareholder, CCT FORTIS, that on 16 dec cct securities, unit of cct fortis, disposed of aggregate of 14bln shares

* cct securities also disposed convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of hk$495.7 million to certain investors

* convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of hk$495.7 million which are convertible at existing conversion price of hk$0.01 per conversion share

* Board does not expect that disposal will have any material adverse effect on operations of group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

