8 months ago
BRIEF-Vision Values says unit to buy Power Able Enterprises for HK$51 mln
December 16, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vision Values says unit to buy Power Able Enterprises for HK$51 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Vision Values Holdings Ltd

* discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of The Target Company

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor

* Purchaser agreed to purchase sale share and sale loan at total purchase price of hk$51 million

* Total purchase price will be satisfied by balance of proceeds raised in 2013 through placing of new shares

* Purchaser is Star Power Global & target co is Power Able Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
