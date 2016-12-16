FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gentherm says board authorizes a stock repurchase program
December 16, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gentherm says board authorizes a stock repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc -

* Gentherm Inc says it had entered into an amendment to its credit facility, effective December 15, 2016

* Company announced today that its board of directors had authorized a stock repurchase program

* Amendment to increase aggregate principal amount available for borrowing under company's revolving credit line from $250 million to $350 million

* Under three-year program, Gentherm may repurchase, from time to time, up to $100 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

